Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $57.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on JBL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

