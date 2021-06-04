Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,532 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,484,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,224 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. CIBC upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.73%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.