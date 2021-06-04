Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

In related news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock worth $1,991,200. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.14 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,717.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

