Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

