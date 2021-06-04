Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Up 2.4%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI) shot up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.89 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 79.89 ($1.04). 27,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 142,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78 ($1.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 26.21, a current ratio of 26.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09.

Verici Dx Company Profile (LON:VRCI)

Verici Dx plc engages in developing and commercializing clinical diagnostics kidney transplant tests. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Penarth, United Kingdom. As of July 10, 2020, Verici Dx plc is a former subsidiary of Renalytix AI plc.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.