Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $514,500.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VRSK stock opened at $171.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $295,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,161,000 after buying an additional 1,063,044 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

