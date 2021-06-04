Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 606 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 606 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $422,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,199.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,162.68. The company has a market cap of $149.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.97, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $702.02 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

