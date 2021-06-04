Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 59 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

NYSE IT opened at $233.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.36 and a 52 week high of $239.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

