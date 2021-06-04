Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in KLA by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLA stock opened at $308.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.30. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

