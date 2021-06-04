Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,302,000 after buying an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,282,000 after buying an additional 1,972,801 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 80.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,471,000 after buying an additional 1,487,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

