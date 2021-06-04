Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $859,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.91. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.23 and a 12-month high of $100.48.

