VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.06 million-$55.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.43 million.

VIAO traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 22,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,466. VIA optronics has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

