Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,298 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 93,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $822.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

