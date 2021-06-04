Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,546,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,698,000 after purchasing an additional 471,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,510,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 360,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $240,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,824.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,018,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.46. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

