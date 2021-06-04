Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

