Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Progress Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Progress Software by 44.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Progress Software by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

