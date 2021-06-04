Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 39,591 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,591 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,206.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,568,230 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.52.

TXRH opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

