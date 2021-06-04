VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.31. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.23, with a volume of 328 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

