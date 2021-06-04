Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNRFY opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60. Vienna Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
About Vienna Insurance Group
See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.