Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Up 5.7%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. 27,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,583,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.21.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $830.58 million, a PE ratio of 511.76 and a beta of 3.65.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.