Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.19). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics from $12.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 21.12 and a current ratio of 21.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $4,348,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $28,621,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $958,000.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It is developing nanatinostat, an oral combination therapy in combination with the antiviral agent valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma.

