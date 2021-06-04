Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.4% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239.20 ($3.13) and last traded at GBX 239.20 ($3.13). 4,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 61,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.09.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

