Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 47,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 15,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.
Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.