Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $21.49 on Friday. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.85 million and a PE ratio of 82.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $400,999.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $1,109,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

