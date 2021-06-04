Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 127.58 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £35.83 billion and a PE ratio of 425.27. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, with a total value of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

