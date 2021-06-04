Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 52,781 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,781 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after acquiring an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,370,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,795,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $93.46 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $1,266,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,753.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Wood III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $426,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,169. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

