Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 271,367 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,136,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,367 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NIKE worth $151,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.44 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $211.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

