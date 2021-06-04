Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $76.99 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $76,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,318,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $407.96 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $384.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $396.37.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.35.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

