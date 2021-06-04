Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 34,044 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.15% of Synopsys worth $58,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synopsys by 534.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,838,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $250.59 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

