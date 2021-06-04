Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 352,855 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,723,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,855 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $31,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 15,164,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $8,830,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.