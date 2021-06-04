Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $379.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.43. 2,054,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,700. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.44. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

