Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $13,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,502,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.93. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

