Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.66. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,522. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.61 and a fifty-two week high of $388.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $371.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

