Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

VNQI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.25. 204,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,946. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44.

