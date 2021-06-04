Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 10.9% during the first quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 217,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.80. 103,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $113.76 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

