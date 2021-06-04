WANdisco (LON:WAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $386.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 386 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 412 ($5.38), with a volume of 336607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407 ($5.32).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.74. The company has a market capitalization of £245.14 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.22.

WANdisco Company Profile (LON:WAND)

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WANdisco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANdisco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.