Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.80

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 148.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 148.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 387481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.40 ($1.89).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £627.10 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Stephen Barrow purchased 200,000 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £250,000 ($326,626.60).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

