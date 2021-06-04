Waste Management Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 11,182 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the average volume of 803 call options.

Shares of WM stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $100.45 and a 12-month high of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $346,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,620 shares of company stock worth $20,576,045. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

