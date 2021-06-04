Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc operates technology platforms for insurance and healthcare service markets. It operates independent third-party insurance platform for health and life insurance; and medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms, as well as provides insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

