Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:WDH opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.77.
