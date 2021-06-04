Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

NYSE:WAT opened at $316.28 on Friday. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $326.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.15. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

