WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.030-4.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,803. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

