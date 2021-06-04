Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.42.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$64.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

