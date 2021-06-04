Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Pi Financial

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target lifted by Pi Financial from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.42.
Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$11.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$7.78 and a 52 week high of C$15.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 34.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
