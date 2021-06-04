WESPAC Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,437.13 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

