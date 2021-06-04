West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $140,850.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,689.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of WTBA opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $481.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

