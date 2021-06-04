Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 71,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

