Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the April 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $13.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.