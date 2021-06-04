Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of WMC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.17. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1,242.58, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

