Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.46% of Western New England Bancorp worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Research analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

