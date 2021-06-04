Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$6.43. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$6.26, with a volume of 4,494,805 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCP. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.47.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 0.4888287 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

