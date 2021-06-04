WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $895.30 million and approximately $38.53 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003325 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00030868 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009600 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 924,688,070 coins and its circulating supply is 724,688,069 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.