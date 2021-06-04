Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 16.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,167,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 165,552 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,633,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,407,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 209,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

